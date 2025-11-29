Keep this in mind, as you read on: CLINICAL TRIALS ARE MAJOR CRIMES.

I’m going to skip all the wise cracks I could make and get right to heart of the issue. Because it’s caused Norway and Sweden to stop giving this additive to cows, and Denmark looks like it’s going to follow suit.

The justification for the use of this approved additive, Bovaer, is of course “we must stop climate change, and these methane expulsions (farts) by cows are a major factor.”

But now the cows are getting sick, they’re having miscarriages, they’re falling over, they’re producing less milk.

By the way, Bovaer has been approved in the US, but it’s not yet being used widely.

So here is the main issue: the clinical trials of Bovaser, which led to approval, were done under “ideal conditions.” Exact doses, continuous monitoring of the cows, short-term study. The adverse effects were considered acceptable risks…

BECAUSE climate change was considered to be so urgent that the potential risk to the cows could be tolerated.

Not only that, the researchers KNEW PERFECTLY WELL that once Bovaer was released for use on thousands of farms, the farmers would become “the doctors delivering the medicine to the cows.” And this would mean those ideal conditions that applied in the clinical trials would be violated all over the place, because all farmers aren’t going to deliver the medicine the right way.

But the researchers finessed all that. Because, again, climate change was so urgent.

And now we have this: