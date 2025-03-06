Seattle Times: “According to survey data from market research firm Nielsen, 33% of women 18 to 35 in the Seattle market area—a projected 205,000 young women—used medication to combat depression or anxiety in the past 12 months.”

“Among men in the same age group in the Seattle area, only around 15%—a projected 102,000 young men—had used these medications.”

ONLY around 15%. That’s 3 out of 20.

And 1 out of 3 women between 18 and 35.

For this female age group, Seattle ranked only seventh among US cities.

Salt Lake City led the way, with a staggering 41%, followed by Kansas City, Mo., Boston, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Pittsburgh, and Indianapolis.

The Times: ”Overall, nearly 19% of adults in our [Seattle] market—around 847,000 people—used medication for depression or anxiety, which was a little higher than the national average of around 17%.”

So Pharma prevails.

Customers are lining up coast to coast.

I’M UNHAPPY. GIVE ME THE DRUGS.

These drugs are invitations.

TRY THIS. YOU’LL FEEL BETTER.

Yeah, you’ll feel better: