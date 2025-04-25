Psychiatry turns ordinary language into technical language—big trick.

That current psychiatric news headline I just quoted is followed by: “A population study involving more than 100,000 individuals with bipolar disorder revealed that many common treatments for the condition failed to reduce risk of depressive episodes that require hospitalization. By contrast, lithium reduced the risk of hospitalization for depression, mania, and somatic reasons.”

What?? Go ahead if you want to. Try to unravel that statement and make it true or real in the real world.

Here’s the point. For centuries, people have been talking about “depression.” They say, “Joe feels sad these days. He doesn’t want to talk to his friends. His ass hurts. He stares at the sky. He shakes his head when we tell him we want to go hunting. He doesn’t sharpen his arrows. Just the other day, he let a big deer walk by his tent and he didn’t even take a shot at it…”

Then one day, something called psychiatry is invented.

What do these psych hustlers do? They take all that ordinary language and they translate it into something technical. Why? Because people are already familiar with, say, depression.

People can be roped into believing (without understanding) the technical translation:

“Wow. Those psychiatrists are talking about something we understand. Depression. But they’re very smart. They’re doing SCIENCE. They’re going to solve the problem…”

No they aren’t. They’re going to sell very bad drugs.