MEDICAL. PSYCHIATRIC. SOCIAL BRAINWASHING.

The chickens are coming home to roost.

Did you think kids raised on loads of toxic vaccines, psychiatric diagnoses, violence-inducing antidepressants, and now gender-bender brainwashing…did you think these kids are just sitting in the dark watching TikTok videos?

Some of them are out on the streets battling ICE agents and believing they’re staging a global revolution to overthrow “everything bad.”

For years I’ve been saying the CIA’s MKULTRA program was taken up by psychiatry and applied, like a Johnny Appleseed, to the whole population. With the drugs. Scatter them everywhere.

It’s actually Mind Chaos. That’s the op.

Among these Antifa kids, sprinkle in a few select stone cold psychopaths as leaders, and you have what we’re seeing now.

It becomes a political “cause.”