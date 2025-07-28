Participating in a limited hangout.

The hangout is so limited it’s completely false.

Such persons aren’t necessarily participating consciously. They may believe what they’re saying and advocating.

But the effect is the same, whether they believe or don’t believe.

ONE: Any vaccine designed to protect against a virus is meaningless because viruses are fairy tales.

TWO: Claiming a vaccine has greatly reduced the number of cases of a disease is misleading. Reducing the appearance of symptoms—which is the yardstick used to measure a vaccine’s success—is not the same thing as preventing illness.

A vaccine, which is toxic, can tie the body up in defensive actions which weaken the body. Therefore, the body is unable to mount a full inflammatory response against illness. The inflammatory response is what creates the visible symptoms. The absence of those symptoms isn’t a signal that illness has been prevented; it’s a signal that the body is too weak to cause those symptoms to surface. TOO WEAK.

THREE: The only reasonable science for testing the effectiveness of vaccines would be a major, very large, independent study, which compares the OVERALL HEALTH of people who have been vaccinated versus people who haven’t been vaccinated. This study has never been done in the mainstream. Why?