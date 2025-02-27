With the unprecedented revelations at federal agencies exploding almost every day; the financial fraud, the diversions of huge chunks of money, the obvious kickbacks, the whole payments system of the federal government exposed; the desperate efforts of Congressmen and two-bit judges trying to stop the avalanche; the freeloading grift of untold numbers of federal employees in what amounts to a long-standing DEI proposition called The Bureaucracy; the scumbags in the press trying desperately to cover for their true bosses; are we finally going to see the Nuremberg crimes of the medical agencies come to light?

I’ve spent the past 35 years detailing them. Hundreds, thousands of other independent medical investigators have been putting them in front of the public—pushing the big rock away from the entrance to the cave.

The FDA, CDC, and NIH each deserve their war crimes trials on public display.

The dam could burst now, and people who know the truth and have been hiding it and sitting in the dark could come out and confess.

The rats could rat on each other.

Now is not the time for caution and delicacy.

The size of these medical agencies has been their strategy for concealment: