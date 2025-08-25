For 35 years—but recently with more intensity—I’ve been exposing fake medical diseases which are really toxic insults to the body from a variety of sources.

But what do these toxins do? Well, they certainly poison the body.

But also, there is major energy depletion. And THAT straps and limits the ability of the person to recover. Because he needs ENERGY to recover.

That’s why I wrote an article about the benefits of coca leaf.

Now I want to take this further.

Consider this example. A person has been diagnosed with some sort of blood disease. Whatever the doctor says is causing it is a lie, a fiction.

It’s really toxins. Maybe a vaccine or a medical drug. Or pesticides…

The person is in bed. He feels weak. He wants to recover, but he can’t bring himself to get out of bed.

A friend comes along and gives him a drink. Nothing illegal or destructive in the drink. Maybe a few herbs.

The person gulps it down.

Three hours later, he’s walking around the kitchen looking for something to eat.

HE FEELS BETTER.

HE HAS ENERGY.

HE DOESN’T CRASH.

This is ridiculously simple.

It’s not meant to be complex.

The person feels better.

His friend says, “You know, there’s probably garbage in your body. Toxins. Other stuff that was never processed. It’s decaying. You should get rid of it…”

Whatever actions the person might take to do that—he CAN take those actions, because now he has energy. Now he feels more alive.

Whereas before, he was bed-ridden. Weak. In no position to do anything.

So simple. And it’s not medical.

It’s human.

When you’ve got the energy, the world looks different.

So it could turn out this so-called “blood disease” the person has can be handled without looking at it as a medical condition.

When the body is robbed of energy, all sorts of different negative things can happen. And on top of that, when the person looks for the energy to deal with those negative things, he can’t find any.

Criminals find toxic ways of stealing energy from people. Healers find ways of putting it back.

Early in my current series on CANCER INC., I wrote, “You could call cancer an energy disease.” And then I wrote, “Why not find out if that’s true by FINDING OUT?”