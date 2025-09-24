That question ought to make Mayors uncomfortable.

Here’s my answer.

Big city means among the top 30 in population.

Republican means the Mayor is Republican AND the city council has a Republican majority.

(City council candidates run as non-partisan, but you can tell from how they lean and vote after they win which side of the aisle they’re on.)

The result?

I DON’T FIND ONE BIG REPUBLICAN CITY IN THE US.

Dallas, Fort Worth, and Oklahoma City have Republican Mayors, but the city councils don’t have Republican majorities.

NO BIG REPUBLICAN CITIES IN THE US.

My, my.

So that means…everything that makes living in big US cities unlivable is happening in Democrat-controlled cities.

I’m not Republican or Democrat, but I thought this fact was interesting.

Don’t know why Republicans aren’t blowing trumpets about it every day.

Swollen budgets, unsustainable demands for public services, homelessness, drug addiction, CRIME, sanctuary for illegal aliens, CRIME, government DEI policies, sanctuary for transgenders, Woke hoke, CRIME…

All happening in big cities, expanding in big cities controlled by Democrats.

Yes, I think that’s an interesting fact.

Since it isn’t being blasted on the front page of the NY Times, I thought I’d mention it.

If, God forbid, I were running for Mayor in a big US city, I’d sure as hell mention it.

—Which brings up a wider question: