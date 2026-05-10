ONE:

LifeSiteNews: “Dutch Parliament is considering changing the legal definition of an ‘embryo’ to include a human being created from the genetic material of two men, two women, or even one person.”

“Dutch Parliamentarian Gideon van Meijeren decried during a recent session the bill’s proposed changes to the legal definition of an embryo as disgusting.”

“He pointed out that this technique allows for the creation of an embryo from two people of the same sex, or from one person or even a human-animal hybrid.”

Even if the bill passes, these “new techniques” would apparently be limited to experiments in research labs, where the embryos would only be permitted to survive for days.

But still, that would be a significant step in the direction of Brave New World.

TWO: