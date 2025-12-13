First of all, one of the stated goals of the data centers is “reaching AGI.”

Huh?

Wikipedia: “Artificial general intelligence (AGI)—sometimes called human-level intelligence AI—is a type of artificial intelligence that would match or surpass human capabilities across virtually all cognitive tasks.”

Yeah, well, there is a little thing called quality of data. For instance, AI will never outperform smart independent humans on a few hundred thousand medical issues…because the medical data AI works with are largely bullshit.

Wherever—in any field—true data have been hidden behind layers of cover stories and lies, AI is completely helpless and wrong, even when it’s trying to give it an honest shot.

So this whole sought-after ideal, AGI, has some serious problems. And I’m not even getting into the morality of turning over key human decisions to AI.

The concept of AGI is vague and cloudy. It comes off like the overheated speculation of childlike adults who were entirely captured by science fiction novels and movies.

And now we move on to the MONEY: