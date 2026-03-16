The news is coming so thick and fast, I’m covering two developments in this piece.

As the midterms approach, the White House is clamping down on Kennedy. They want him to focus more on nutritious food for America—a safe and popular subject—and less on the contentious vaccine issue.

Trump aides are working every angle they can think to avoid losing the Senate and House in November.

Their latest decision regarding Kennedy is exactly what I’ve been writing about for more than a year. Making America Healthy Again from within the federal bureaucracy is a bad bet. There seem to be good days, but the overall outcome is temporary, reversible, and subject to political creatures’ perceptions of which way the wind is blowing.

Behind the creatures’ concerns, in this case, pharmaceutical companies and medical groups are assuring them the American people see Kennedy as too radical.

The outcome: Kennedy, who has already been taking a cautious approach, becomes even more cautious.

He does the opposite of what is necessary—launch an all-out public campaign to show the American people all the high crimes of the medical cartel.

Another kind of clamp-down is in progress. Under Trump’s direction, FCC chief Brendan Carr is threatening news media for their coverage of the war.

NBC News: “Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr on Saturday [3/14] renewed his criticism and threats against broadcasters over their content, this time with President Donald Trump’s criticism of Iran war reporting as the backdrop.”

“Broadcasters who air ‘fake news’ must ‘correct course before their license renewals come up,’ Carr posted on X, in remarks accompanied by a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post earlier in the day accusing the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and ‘other lowlife papers and media’ of ‘terrible reporting’ on the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran.”

“‘Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not,’ Carr wrote.”

I’m certainly no friend of major media, but threatening to yank licenses and defining what “public interest” is goes way beyond FCC’s function, and into wartime censorship.

The full censorship would work this way: