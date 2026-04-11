Artificial (and fake) immunity = vaccination.

And oh yes, artificial (and fake) diseases caused by non-existent viruses.

Artificial intelligence = AI.

Artificial money = government printing press and digital currency.

Artificial government = meaningless Welfare jobs program staffing federal agencies.

Artificial population = illegal immigration and Sanctuary Cities (which are also artificial).

Artificial food.

What else? Artificial evaluation of the economy based on stock market indicators.

Artificial inflation and deflation cycles.

Artificial devaluation of your money through the creation of money by the government printing press.

Currently, artificial (fake) pronouncements on the progress of the war.

Artificial (fake) genetic causes of disease.

Artificial earning-a-living via massive Welfare programs. And through various forms of Welfare fraud.

Artificially (deceptively) induced wars. Giant money making schemes.

Everywhere you look, ARTIFICIAL.

It’s a multi-use giant platform. It’s there because...