Why, naturally, they’re hiding behind the law.

“Well, all we can do is wait and let the appeals process take place…”

Bullshit.

I’m talking about conservative lawyers and judges and former judges—all of whom should be shouting from the rooftops. About the nasty little federal district judges who are taking Trump’s power over his own Executive Branch agencies and throwing it in the garbage.

These thousands of conservative lawyers remember nothing about the lawyers who worked on the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution and RISKED EVERYTHING.

These current lawyers could be rallying The People and putting enormous pressure on the judges blocking Trump’s actions. How? With their own public bully pulpits.

Look in on FOX’s Mark Levin when he does his own show. He’s a lone voice shouting in the wilderness. He knows the score and he takes no prisoners. He’s what a bright mind with a real bully pulpit looks and sounds like. He can cite the Constitution and explain—so any person can understand it—that the Founders never intended to create a caste of judges with such wide-ranging review powers over laws and Executive Orders that they could virtually take control of The People’s Will and the chokepoints of government. At the same time, Levin never becomes dry. He’s a flame.

We need thousands of Mark Levins to create a populist force against the judges. Not mincing little pantywaists.