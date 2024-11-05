If you add up all the money the federal government doles out every year…

The assistance programs (including medical, housing, welfare, etc.) amount to about 4 TRILLION DOLLARS.

NONE of that expenditure is going to change, no matter who is declared the winner in the Presidential sweepstakes.

Which means the USA has permanently moved into being a Welfare State at that price. $4 trillion a year.

Step by step, the federal government has decided that THE NEEDS of people—redefined in successive updates—must be served.

This is the principal function of government.

Needless to say, you won’t find that principle embodied in the Constitution.

Nor will you find the corollary: When people understand what the function of government is, they’ll make sure they have NEEDS which can be serviced with $$$.

They’ll BE those people. If they weren’t already.

Trump isn’t going to change this to any significant degree. Neither will Harris.

This is one (more) reason why many people don’t vote.

They’re clear-eyed. They see what isn’t going to change.

Most people don’t want to hear about the federal budget. They know it’s a great many pages. (About 4000). They back away from it. Yet, it’s the key clue to what the federal government IS.

Talk about theft. A decade of federal spending, and you’re into 40 TRILLION dollars of “assistance” to meet needs.

And the money was never really there. It was largely invented, then stolen for assistance.

In their wildest imaginations, have Supreme Court Justices dreamed of taking up a case which would attack the federal budget on the grounds that it has subverted the meaning of a Constitutional Republic?

Of course not.

To depict how insane things have become, here is one tiny example: