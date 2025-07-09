First let me set the stage.

Since 1945 (actually a lot further back), the US government has been building itself up into a colossus.

The CIA, NSA, DOD, CDC, FDA, among other agencies, have become terminally corrupt. They’re mafias. The whole federal bureaucracy is a spider-web criminal organization.

In 1961, JFK had good reason to want to shatter the CIA into a thousand pieces. It’s now 65 years later. The CIA has gotten much bigger and stronger.

So let’s not kid ourselves. In 2016 and 2025, Trump didn’t walk into a situation that had a few nasty problems.

He and his people have been up against whole ranges of mountains.

The judges who’ve been blocking his Executive Orders are just one of his problems.

Trump himself is far from perfect—as I’ve been detailing in these pages. The good, the bad, the ugly—I’ve been reporting all sides of him.

As his enemies and critics contend, does he intend, behind the scenes, to make America into some kind of dictatorship? I don’t see that at all.

He wants praise, status, admiration, attention. He wants to be The Man. He wants to be listened to all day long, every day. He wants to be The Star. The Greatest. He wants to be The Hero. He’ll keep inflating and exaggerating his accomplishments ‘til the cows come home.

He sees Success as its own justification. And nowhere is this more important than in business. Deals. Money.

Therefore, he’s willfully blind to the march of Big Pharma and the march of Big AI. They’re business. So therefore, in his eyes, they have to be good.

Needless to say, this is a very dangerous attitude.

But if you look at his Executive Orders, the flood of them, they make a stunning collection of actions designed to reverse some of worst and most egregious Deep State moves of the past decade or so.

And however he accomplished it, he drew millions and millions of Americans into supporting the actions in those EOs.

At the same time, he alienated his base with his actions against Iran and for Israel. And he hasn’t solved the Ukraine-Russia War, as he promised he would “before I’m even inaugurated.” That turned out to be one of his classic bloviations.

When it comes to MAHA, he and Kennedy have put restraining harnesses on themselves. They’ve both agreed they can’t go too fast too far—which is a fatal blow to the cause of winning anything significant against the medical cartel. It’s shabby, disgusting, and a betrayal of the American people.

But again, look at all Trump’s Executive Orders, which were cooked up by smart people during the four years after his first term in the White House.

See what they do to climate change, transgender medical torture, DEI, immigration, and a host of other key issues.

See what his endless talk about making America great again has done to wake up people to the designs of Globalism.

See what his endless talk about the fake news media has done to alert Americans to the 24/7 liars who have been feeding them non-stop bullshit for decades.

On the other hand, his Big Beautiful Bill? Isn’t it a formula for dragging the government into much deeper debt, with lower taxes and more spending? What is Trump thinking about THAT? Is he really thinking at all?