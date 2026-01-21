From Focal Points, via cryptogon[dot]com: “Once properly analyzed, the Henry Ford dataset shows:

“All 22 chronic disease categories were more common in vaccinated children [than in unvaccinated children]”

“Childhood cancer occurred at 54% higher rates in vaccinated children”

“Autism-associated neurodevelopmental conditions were 549% higher in the vaccinated cohort”

“This is one of the clearest population-level datasets ever produced demonstrating that the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule is a MAJOR driver of chronic disease, neurodevelopmental injury, and early-life morbidity.”

This was the largest study ever done comparing children who were vaccinated vs. children who had received no vaccines.

It’s come to be known as the Henry Ford study. I reported on it several weeks back. Now, a group has reanalyzed the data and found the results are even more horrific than originally determined.

Across a whole spectrum of so-called chronic diseases, vaccinated children fare FAR WORSE than unvaccinated kids.

Almost every day, I comb through new medical studies, and I find some of the most crackpot work you can imagine making the news. But this study? Nowhere to be found in mainstream outlets.

You can see why.

And where are the FDA and CDC? Why aren’t THEY reanalyzing the data sets?

This Henry Ford study is a bombshell: