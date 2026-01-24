(This is Part-3; for Part-2, go here)

First, this suit charges the accused with RACKETEERING. This isn’t just a colloquial usage of that term. This is a RICO lawsuit!

From the complaint: “This complaint is brought under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (“RICO”), 18 U.S.C. §§ 1962(c) and (d), against the American Academy of Pediatrics (“AAP”) for its central role in an enterprise that has defrauded American families about the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule for several decades.”

BANG.

The official complaint uses the term ENTERPRISE again and again. That term applies specifically to RICO. Among the members of the enterprise are pharmaceutical companies. They are not being directly sued. The enterprise partner, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is being sued. It has many thousands of members—pediatricians.

Here we go. Buckle up. Here is an excerpt from Sections D and E of the filed complaint. Read every word:

“The Vaccine Racket: Create the Condition, Sell the Treatment, Keep the Sick Customer for Life”

“A racket is a service that creates its own demand. The same pharmaceutical conglomerates that serve as enterprise participants in manufacturing childhood vaccines have systematically acquired companies developing treatments for autoimmune disorders, allergies, and neurodevelopmental conditions, many of which are listed as adverse events in vaccine package inserts produced by them.”

“…In 2021, Merck bought Pandion Therapeutics for $1.85 billion, adding [Pandion’s] treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, is listed in clinical trial safety data for Merck’s GARDASIL [vaccine]...”

“…These acquisitions create a closed-loop revenue system across the enterprise. The vaccine serves as the customer acquisition mechanism. A child who develops eczema after vaccination with an enterprise participant’s vaccine becomes a customer for another participant’s eczema treatment. A child who develops an autoimmune disease becomes a customer for the enterprise’s immunosuppressants. These are just a few of many examples. The enterprise profits from the vaccines, and profits again from the treatment of the vaccine package insert documented side effects.”

“AAP [American Academy of Pediatrics] ensures this revenue stream continues. It blocks studies that might reveal connections between [vaccine] schedule expansion and chronic disease. It promotes ever-expanding [vaccine] schedules. The $115-125 million AAP generates annually is a fraction of the tens of billions at stake.”

“AAP controls pediatric medicine and dominates childhood vaccine policy. Its Red Book defines the standard of care…Its Bright Futures guidelines dictate the content and timing of well-child visits. Physicians who deviate from AAP guidelines face medical board discipline, loss of hospital privileges, exclusion from insurance networks, and professional destruction…”

BOOM.

That’s the scope of the RICO enterprise.

There’s more: