Because, God knows, we need more drugs, right?

Trump has been using the threat of tariffs as a strategy to get foreign companies to show up here and open up manufacturing plants inside the US. Poof, no more tariff problem.

This AstraZeneca (a British-Swedish company) deal was announced in July. I just read through the company’s announcement. Some of its drugs will be for weight-loss. Naturally. Fat Americans are a target-rich environment. Don’t worry about all the very serious “adverse effects.” This is just business. Jobs for Americans. Think like Trump thinks. “Ooh, money, I love it.”

And keep this in mind. AstraZeneca would NEVER make a deal like this, unless they had guarantees that their drugs for fatties would stay on the market, regardless of how many Americans were severely injured by them.

Got that? Meaning the FDA is in AstraZeneca’s pocket. Care to comment, Mr. Kennedy? No? Didn’t think so.

But it’s not just drugs for fatsos: