As I covered in my previous piece on autism, this fake disease label is a cover for POISON.

The poisoning of America, from various sources. Vaccines, pesticides, microplastics, fluorides, etc.

So the whole autism industry is based on the response to poisoning.

The perpetrators are roaming free.

How much money are we talking about? What is the size of the Autism Industrial Complex?

How much does it cost, every year, to care for all the children and adults in America who have been diagnosed with autism and who have actually been poisoned?

Ready?

One estimate pegs the annual cost at $461 BILLION.

Year after year.

And the cost keeps rising.

Not only that, talk to parents who are caring for their poisoned child. Whatever they’re getting from private or government insurance isn’t enough.

The $461 billion is paying for a huge, huge industry, though. All the medical staffs, the teachers, the counselors, the medical products and devices, residential programs, speech therapists, administrators, aides, research labs, insurance workers…

Poisoning is an ever-growing market.

Now imagine a country where, decades ago, so many poisoners were put in prison for long terms, the toxic assault on Americans shrank and kept shrinking—and today some of that $461 billion every year is put to other uses, and much of it isn’t needed at all.

But the America we’re living in now, with that $461 billion price tag, is heading toward a reality I’ve been declaring for years: THIS COUNTRY IS AN OPEN-AIR HOSPITAL.

That’s the direction and the goal.

“Everybody is being medically treated for everything.”

