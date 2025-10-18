As the medical cartel began to blanket the entire country with one new vaccine after another, after WW2, they naturally had to deal with the problem of major DAMAGE. To children, particularly.

They had to cover it up.

So they did what they always do: invented categories of “disease and disorder,” and parked those cases there—pretending the damaged and destroyed lives had nothing to do with “medical care.”

Of course, once you invent a new disorder category, patients who’ve suffered from causes other than vaccines will fit into the classification.

But I’m going to present you with a boggling list of so-called disorders—ALL of which can easily harbor and conceal a child who has been assaulted by a vaccine.

This is a list of so-called “early developmental disorders.”