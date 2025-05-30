In various ways, I’ve been writing about this subject since 2000, when I was dragged away from my portable typewriter on to the Internet.

What is automatic medicine? It’s the sequence of: symptoms, diagnosis, treatment. In the control of doctors.

They decide what qualifies as symptoms, what disease condition the symptoms add up to, and what treatment applies to that condition.

A to B to C.

There are walls which prevent other ideas and practices pertaining to health from disrupting this ABC sequence.

You can see how easy it is to transfer all the ABC sequences doctors engage in…to AI.

Not just behind the scenes, but out front. Because AI chatbot doctors can do a very good job of connecting with patients. Month by month, the bots become more skillful. More like humans.

This is no accident. Corporations are spending big money to shape AI. Chief priority: make AI seem entirely human.

So instead of spitting out the ABC sequence to a patient, an AI doctor is perfectly capable of wrapping that ABC in a conversation, a nice friendly conversation which also transmits the traditional physician’s air of Knowing.

And, as I say, since all sorts of medical ABC sequences are set in stone, transferring them to AI is ridiculously easy.

Once that happens, though, the patient is one step further removed from the truth: the ABC is a sham. In many cases, the so-called symptoms don’t add up to a specific THING, a specific condition, and the treatment is toxic.

But no matter. The work of AI corporations has nothing to do with all THAT.