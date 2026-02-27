(This is Part-4; for Part-3, go here.)

Read my previous pieces on this scandal here.

Basically, the FCC closed the Bad Bunny investigation. No harm, no foul.

Their judgment went like this: Yes, the original lyrics of his songs were dirty, describing sex acts graphically and so on, but you see, those lyrics were scrubbed before the Super Bowl and other words were substituted. If the originally lyrics had remained, then the NFL and NBC would have faced very serious penalties…but fortunately, that didn’t happen.

Really? I’d like to know exactly how you substitute words for penis and vagina and the descriptions of sex. Did Bad Bunny sing instead about Mom in the kitchen baking apple pie, and Dad in the backyard playing football with the kids after church on Sunday?

Were some bad words bleeped out, making the songs incomprehensible to viewers who understood the Puerto Rican Spanish Bad Bunny was speaking?

Plus, how about the simple fact that this specific dude was invited by the NFL to entertain millions of viewers, including children? He was selected WHY? Because he stands for exalted values in a troubled world?

The NFL League office and Commissioner Roger Goodell are a Woke center promoting every “new American value” they can think of. They cooperate with Woke corporate sponsors to try to sway the direction of the country. And this is happening in a League where a secret is being protected: large numbers of the players happen to be CHRISTIANS. That’s right. In the only specific study I can find, a survey of the Denver Broncos done some years ago, 86% of the players said they were EVANGELICALS—meaning born again Christians. MANY NFL players are Christians.

Why haven’t Christian groups brought this fact out into the open?