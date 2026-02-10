I’m writing this on Tuesday, February 10, at noon. I posted my first piece on it yesterday.

Here’s the link to yesterday’s piece. You can read dozens of lines of Bad Bunny lyrics for yourself, published by Infowars.

A few press outlets, including Newsweek, are mentioning the controversy over the lyrics. So far, I see nothing on the big traditional conservative websites—Breitbart, Gateway Pundit, revolver. What’s wrong with them? They’re still talking about the women dancers making sexually suggestive moves.

It’s not as if we’re talking about translating marks on an ancient stone Egyptian tablet. Either the English translation of Bad Bunny’s Spanish (Puerto Rican dialect) is egregious or it’s not. He was singing or saying common words for penis and vagina over and over or he wasn’t. Words that are illegal to air on broadcast television. How many scholars do you need to figure this out?

I see no new statements from Congressman Randy Fine, who expressed outrage over the lyrics yesterday. He said he was notifying the FCC.

No word from that agency.

This is potentially a huge story: