I just posted a piece of satire about the Super Bowl. This one is NOT satire.

Here is what Internet users and Texas Congressman Randy Fine are up in arms about. If you don’t mind gushers of explicit language, read the purported English translations of songs Bad Bunny sang during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Here’s a link: ¡Dios Mío! Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Lyrics Included EXTREMELY Explicit Language

Congressman Fine posted he is notifying the FCC that they must investigate and punish the NFL, NBC, and Bad Bunny immediately. Meaning HUGE fines.

It could also mean the NFL League office, the most powerful sports headquarters in America, is going down the toilet.

What is the NFL going to say? We don’t speak Spanish?

Is that what NBC, who aired the Super Bowl, will say, too?

If these English translations posted on social media are authentic, somebody is going to pay. The whole Super Bowl, America’s biggest sporting event, was just taken for a ride. On the basis that America has to be “globally inclusive.”

When I say these purported English translations are graphic, I’m not exaggerating. And specific words repeated over and over in the songs are legally banned from broadcast television.

By the time you read this, the FCC may have taken action.

It’s possible NBC and the NFL will claim they were taken in by a bait and switch: They vetted the original lyrics, but then Bad Bunny sang other lyrics. That lame excuse shouldn’t fly. NBC/NFL should have had Spanish-English translators working in real time, and at the slightest of hint of trouble, they should have cut the live feed of the halftime show.

That in itself would have been a scandal—but not as bad as this one could turn out to be.

The explanations will be sensational: