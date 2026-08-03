Editorial Note

Jon wrote these pieces in June 2003, after the most intense phase of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) news cycle had begun to recede. Between mid-March and late May, SARS had dominated headlines across much of the world as governments, hospitals, and news organizations tracked each new development. By June, many of the broader questions raised during the so-called outbreak remained. It was in this quieter period—after the daily urgency had begun to subside—that Jon revisited the subject, looking beyond the immediate headlines to examine the broader ideas and the government responses that had emerged during the crisis.

2003, coronavirus, SARS-CoV, SARS outbreak

This post begins an eleven-part series collecting Jon’s writings from that period. The opening essays focus on the economic consequences of the outbreak, the role of public relations (PR) in shaping public perception, the use of quarantine (lockdowns) as a policy tool, and the substantial economic disruption experienced by businesses in parts of Canada, China, and elsewhere. They are followed by a five-part interview with a Chinese source, then three additional essays that continue the investigation. After the main series concludes, I also plan to publish several pieces of related bonus material that further illuminate Jon’s thinking during this period.

As I continue working through Jon’s archive, this series stood out because it captures him returning to a major news story after the headlines had begun to fade. Rather than continuing to report each day’s developments, he stepped back to ask what remained once the initial urgency had passed.

His attention turned toward government responses, economic incentives, media framing, and the relationship between scientific claims, public policy, and public perception.

Readers familiar only with Jon’s later work may be surprised to discover how early many of these themes appeared. Long before H1N1 in 2009, Ebola in 2014, Zika in 2015–2016, and COVID-19 in 2020–2022, Jon was already exploring recurring questions about public health institutions, media narratives, scientific authority, government power, and individual liberty. Many of the underlying themes he chose to investigate remained remarkably consistent.

In retrospect, SARS foreshadowed many of the questions that would reemerge during COVID-19, though on a smaller geographic and economic scale. Although the SARS Op affected only a fraction of the world compared with the COVID-19 Op, it introduced many readers to debates surrounding quarantine, travel advisories, public health authority, and the economic consequences of emergency responses. Looking back more than two decades later, these June 2003 writings provide an opportunity to revisit those discussions with the benefit of historical perspective.

2020, coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19 pandemic

These articles are presented as historical documents. They preserve Jon’s reporting, analysis, and conclusions as they were written in June 2003. Whether read as journalism, commentary, or historical record, they offer a window into how Jon approached one of the defining public health hoaxes of the early twenty-first century—and into lines of inquiry he would continue to pursue throughout the remainder of his career.

—Tom Kudla

Editorial Steward

ANATOMY OF A PR [PUBLIC RELATIONS] SCAM

[By Jon Rappoport]

JUNE 28-29[, 2003]. You may consider this article part of DISEASE INVENTION 101.

In the SARS hoax, what did they need? First, a list of vague symptoms which would ensure the discovery of cases. Second, a pronouncement that a new virus underlay the symptoms.

Third, a closed loop of elite labs that could ignore the facts. Which facts? That, increasingly, they were finding signs of the virus in fewer and fewer designated SARS cases. And that they never really did find enough virus in any patient to justify saying the virus was causing disease at all.

Fourth, they perhaps needed to obscure what may have been the biggest hoax of all: