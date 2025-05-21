Read my previous piece on Biden here.

If Biden dies—however it happens—from cancer, if he really has it, or his puppeteers just wipe him out—the extended period of mourning could affect the outcome of the mid-term elections, which will determine the composition of Congress. Both Houses.

A “sympathy vote” gives Congress back to the Democrats. All committees are then led by Dems.

Plus the fact that Biden was missing in action as President—and the whole Autopen scandal, and he wasn’t really the President at all and other people were acting as President—this all goes away under weight of mourning his loss.

Plus some way, somehow, Republicans are blamed for his death. They exacerbated his stress, they attacked him while he was battling cancer, they demeaned his mental state, they ridiculed him (how inhuman!), he was a true hero and they tried to destroy his reputation.

Wall to wall propaganda op.

And parts of the op can be carried out even if Biden survives the mid-terms.

There is a medical side to all this. Sympathy for Biden can sweep away and bury the bizarre actions and non-actions of his doctors. If Joe really has aggressive prostate cancer now, his doctors obviously knew he had prostate cancer much earlier, during his Presidency, and they said nothing. They covered it up.

Joe the hero battling cancer becomes a rallying cry to energize Democrats all over the country. Our hero is fighting for his life and we have to pull ourselves together and put our Party back together and show Joe we’re fighting to save America from the evil forces of Trump and his pals. That kind of thing.