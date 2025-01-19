House Speaker Mike Johnson just revealed, on 1/17/25, that Biden didn’t know. (Source links in footnote)

After being stonewalled for eight weeks, Johnson finally got a face to face meeting with Biden in January of 2024, a year ago…and asked the President:

“Sir, why did you pause LNG exports to Europe? Liquefied natural gas is in great demand by our allies. Why would you do that?'”

Biden said, “I didn’t do that.”

Ah, but he did.

Johnson: “He was not lying to me. He genuinely didn’t know what he had signed. And I walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, ‘We are in serious trouble—who is running the country?’ Like, I don’t know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn’t know.”

So we’re just hearing about all this now, a year later? What? Speaker Johnson didn’t blow the whistle THEN?

He didn’t raise hell THEN?