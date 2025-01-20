As Biden slithered and stumbled out the door, he pardoned Fauci…

For any charges that could come up…

While explicitly saying the pardon was NOT an acknowledgment of any crime having been committed.

Of course, Biden didn’t write the pardon. He’s incapable. The order was put in front of him and he signed it.

I don’t believe for a second that letting Fauci off the hook was a last-minute decision. It was calculated to stick it to Trump. Just before the Inauguration.

Regardless, Fauci was never going to be prosecuted for his role in the COVID death shot. And he wasn’t going to be put on trial for lying to Trump about the projected number of ‘COVID deaths’.

MAYBE a case could have been made against him for his part in the Wuhan Lab mess. But as I detailed in a series of articles, since there is no COVID virus, that Wuhan story is one big cover, and nothing more.

Anyway, the Biden pardon is going to fade in the glare of new Executive Orders Trump will sign today: