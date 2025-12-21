Memo to Trump—get on the case. These Australian government pricks are worse than censors operating in Europe, whom Vance has been hammering for some time. Jump down the Australian government’s throat and tell them to stop this insanity or they’ll find themselves without US federal money.

A new level of censorship is happening right now in Australis (and UK). Of course it’s happening in Australia, which is CENSORSHIP CENTRAL. We learned that during COVID. Some of us knew about Australia long before COVID.

I’ve dug unto this latest horror story, and it looks bad. Real bad. Here’s the boil-down:

New Australian Substack readers are asked to present ID proving they’re adults before they can access writers’ pages.

Because this new Australian program is all about “protecting children from harmful content online”.

The first level of ID proof is: take a selfie on your phone and show it.

If the third party company (not Substack) which is handling this ID procedure doesn’t approve the selfie for any reason (which could include bad lighting, for instance) the reader is told to upload a government issued ID.

These 2 ID demands will turn away many readers. First-time readers. But possibly some subscribers, too, if the fact that they have a credit card in the system is not accepted as automatic proof that they’re adults.

The Australian Substack writers won’t necessarily know what’s going on. They’ll only know the number of “article opens” are suddenly shrinking. So are the subscriptions.

But that’s not all. Here’s the big key: