In many of these high profile murders and mass shootings, the accused shooter kills himself, or the cops do.

Not here. Also, Tyler Robinson doesn’t appear to be insane. That could keep him from copping an insanity plea, but it also means he can talk in the courtroom at trial, if there is a trial. Who knows what he’ll say? Could he and his lawyers argue INNOCENCE?

Of course.

How? Well, they could claim the EVIDENCE, and lack thereof, shows he’s innocent.

Prosecutors definitely don’t like that prospect.

Robinson, so far, isn’t cooperating with law enforcement. He isn’t confessing. So maybe he WILL enter a plea of not-guilty.

The government doesn’t want a trial. Too many unknowns.

They could suicide him in his cell, but that’s a big risk. How many people would buy it? But it IS a distinct possibility. Don’t discount it.

Among “the unknowns” if we get a trial: massive contradictions in the State’s case. The defense could go after those contradictions like a lion after red meat.

Not only that, hundreds of thousands of people on social media would also be reciting, chapter and verse, those contradictions, DURING THE TRIAL.

At some point, a network like CNN could crack the wall of silence, because they hated Kirk and they want to torpedo the Trump administration in every way they can…and CNN will present all the holes in the State’s case against Robinson, DURING THE TRIAL.

There are smart people in the White House. They see everything I’m discussing here. They want Utah officials and the FBI to do everything under the sun to get a guilty plea from Robinson and avoid a trial. Make a deal. No death penalty. The possibility of parole in the distant future. Some under the table stuff.

Where is Robinson’s lawyer? Does he have one? I’ve heard nothing from a defense lawyer yet. That’s a bit strange.

OK. Now let’s get to the evidence and the contradictions. I know people have a thousand different scenarios. I’m going to stick to one scenario here. It’s mind-boggling, when you really LOOK AT IT: