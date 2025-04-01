Keep this question in mind as I proceed here. Why am I, a non-lawyer, exposing this secret, when ten thousand conservative attorneys should be yelling it from the rooftops, as some of these judges block Trump’s orders again and again?

As we now know, a single federal district judge who blocks a Trump order is casting a NATIONWIDE obstruction. That’s the key to the Left’s agenda against Trump.

So why do we have all these federal judges in DISTRICTS? Why not just have a few federal centers for the judges? What does “district” even mean?

Here’s the secret:

Originally, the district system for federal judges was created so judges would rule on federal laws and Presidential orders…AS THEY PERTAINED TO LOCAL DISTRICTS.

Congress passes a law banning the sale of products X,Y, and Z. A federal judge in Idaho slaps a block on that law FOR IDAHO.

Not for the NATION.

But over time, the US legal system “has evolved,” so that the rulings of these DISTRICT judges applied to the WHOLE COUNTRY.

Or to put it another way, there was no Constitutional or legitimate reason for the insane expansion of the system.