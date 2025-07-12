(This is Part-4; for Part-3, go here.)

From an undisclosed location, Bill Clinton addresses accusations…

“First of all, what is a list? Is it just a group of names without reference to anything else? I may be on many lists.”

“I did not have sex with those children.”

“What is the definition of ‘sex’? It is different across many cultures.”

“I knew Epstein, and I flew on his plane, but only in the course of doing business relating to my work as a statesman and founding founder of a Foundation. I found it convenient to fly on that plane, rather than commercial. Epstein and I occasionally rode together. We discussed baseball and backgammon.”

“Yes, he was a friend at one time. But I have many friends. Jimmy Carter was once my friend. Henry Kissinger was my friend. Hillary was my friend.”

“I have never met a Mossad agent. I have never been contacted by a member of the government of Israel who was seeking a favor. What is the definition of ‘favor’? It has many meanings across many cultures.”

“The people who accuse me of having sex with Epstein’s women…what is a woman? We once believed it was a biological classification determined at birth. But now we realize gender is chosen. In an enlightened age, ‘woman’ must be defined by experts in both biology and sociology, to take into account intricate cross-connections between science and culture.”