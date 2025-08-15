(This is Part-17; for Part-16, go here.)

The central question right now: Will Clinton be prosecuted, if the Epstein files and witnesses reveal that, during his many trips to Epstein’s island, he had sex with underage girls?

This is the way it looks to me, based on a combination of a few pieces of solid evidence, some credible allegations, and common sense:

Clinton was the CIA’s man. He knew full well that large amounts of cocaine were moving through the Mena Airport while he was the Governor of Arkansas.

That operation was in part controlled by the CIA. Clinton turned a blind eye/cooperated.

They still count him as one of their own.

They don’t want him prosecuted.

But now we have a “new” CIA, and a new director, John Ratliffe. He would have to stage a major revolution at the Agency to free it up to put Clinton out in the cold alone, to face charges.

Otherwise, the CIA would let Trump know Clinton is still their guy and nobody is allowed to mess with him.

On top of that, while President, Clinton was a major supporter of Israel. Among his many moves, he promoted closer cooperation between the Mossad and CIA.

So you can bet Mossad is telling CIA to make sure the US DOJ keeps their hands off of Clinton.

CIA Director Ratliffe, according to journalist Max Blumenthal’s sources, is an Israeli asset. And has been for a long time.

Those sources say Ratliffe went to Trump and reported that Iran was a week away from producing a nuclear weapon—and this assessment prompted Trump to order the bunker buster bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Ratliffe let Trump believe his scary report was coming from the CIA, when in fact it was really coming from the Mossad.

So the chances of Ratliffe causing a major upheaval at the CIA, in order to cut Clinton loose and feed him to the dogs, is highly unlikely. Clinton remains the CIA’s AND Israel’s man.

On top of all of this, Epstein was working for the Mossad. He belonged to them: