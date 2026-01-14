Reclaim the Net: “A proposal in the US Senate titled the Sunset Section 230 Act seeks to dismantle one of the core protections that has shaped the modern internet.”

“Put forward by Senator Lindsey Graham with bipartisan backing from Senators Dick Durbin, Josh Hawley, Amy Klobuchar, and Richard Blumenthal, the bill would repeal Section 230 of the Communications Act of 1934, a provision that has, for nearly thirty years, shielded online platforms from liability for the actions of their users.”

That’s it in a nutshell.

Let’s say a person has a website which allows comments from the public. A commenter posts a remark which someone takes as defamation or incitement to violence or some other cause for action—meaning a lawsuit. THE LAWSUIT WOULD BE AIMED AT THE WEBSITE FOR ALLOWING THE COMMENT TO BE PUBLISHED.

Take a much wider example: Substack.

The company would become responsible for every post by every writer. Lawsuits would be aimed against Substack itself. The company would go broke defending itself in court from flocks of lawsuits.

How about TwitterX? Forget it. They’d sink like a stone.

Lawsuits of course would become a strategy for those groups and powerful interests who want to destroy a) their enemies and b) the truth and c) free speech itself.

The only counter-strategy?