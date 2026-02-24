(This is Part-6; for Part-5, go here)

You can read the Children’s Health Defense article about the new Congressional bill here.

The bill is specifically aimed at making sure Americans can sue Bayer/Monsanto or any corporation for injury caused by herbicides.

Because, get this, according to Trump’s Order, if a corporation is producing glyphosate or Roundup on the basis that they’re following the Executive Order to protect America’s food supply, and protect National Security, those companies have IMMUNITY FROM LAWSUITS.

So I ask, does this remind you of something? Something huge. Something very bad?

Does it ring a bell?

From 1986?

Do you see it now?

The childhood vaccine injury act created immunity from lawsuits for VACCINE INJURIES.

Private citizens could not directly sue vaccine makers for injury or death.

TRUMP WANTS TO MAKE PESTICIDE/HERBICIDE COMPANIES IMMUNE IN JUST THE SAME WAY VACCINE MAKERS WERE MADE IMMUNE.

BOOM.

The bottom-line crime is basically POISONING in both cases. Poisoning by pesticide and vaccine.

And in both cases, the protection racket is the same. Stop vaccine makers from getting torrents of lawsuits, and stop thousands of lawsuits against Bayer/Monsanto.

This is a mind-blower.

There’s a lot more: