(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here.)

And $100 billion is a lowball estimate.

Do I have your attention, Dr. Ben Carson, and Dr. Joseph Ladapo (Florida Surgeon General)? You guys should be heading up the lawsuit, not Al Sharpton.

Read my prior piece on the CDC researcher, William Thompson, who is still working at the CDC. Here is the link.

In 2014, Thompson publicly confessed that he and two co-authors of a study on the MMR vaccine and autism, found a “statistically significant” increase in autism, in black baby boys who received the vaccine.

Thompson publicly confessed that he and his co-authors intentionally OMITTED THAT INFORMATION from the published study.

Get it?

Since 2014, when Thompson publicly confessed and apologized, how many doctors have given how many black male babies the MMR shot?

Your lawyers can put Thompson on the stand in court. You can make him tell the whole story.

Sometime after his 2014 confession, Thompson also said he and his two co-authors sat in a room with the sheets of data on black babies, and they actually threw those sheets into a waste basket and got rid of them.

As I say, Thompson is still at the CDC. In fact, last December, he was given a temporary PROMOTION.

If you rally the black community behind a lawsuit, there will be no stopping you: