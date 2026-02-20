Short blunt stark version of the story: Trump just issued an Executive Order claiming glyphosate is absolutely necessary to protect the US food supply and is a National Security issue. So the US has to ramp up domestic production of the chemical.

Glyphosate—the toxic core of Roundup.

How do you like them apples?

And Kennedy agreed. Without reservation.

BANG.

Trump’s Order doesn’t confer blanket immunity from lawsuits against glyphosate manufacturers, but it does give those producers a leg up. A big fat leg. If a manufacturer can float the narrative that he’s making the chemical in accordance with the new Executive Order to protect National Security, a court could dismiss lawsuits against him.

Kennedy has gone off a cliff. Of course his ardent followers will say this is all part of his long term strategy. Yeah.

Here is the statement Kennedy gave to CNBC: “Donald Trump’s Executive Order puts America first where it matters most — our defense readiness and our food supply. We must safeguard America’s national security first, because all of our priorities depend on it. When hostile actors control critical inputs, they weaken our security. By expanding domestic production, we close that gap and protect American families.”

Is he serious?

Cue Qanon: “You see, Kennedy has been replaced by an AI clone manufactured by Bayer/Monsanto.”

CNBC points out: “Kennedy, a former environmental attorney, notably once won a nearly $290 million case against Monsanto for a man who claimed his cancer was caused by Roundup.”

BOOM.

CNBC also mentions this key fact: “The executive order [from Trump] came down one day after Bayer proposed paying $7.25 billion to settle a series of lawsuits claiming Roundup causes cancer.”

Is it possible Trump just handed Bayer a way to get off the hook for all that money?