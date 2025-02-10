No secret sauce needed to uncover the fraud. No extrapolation…

ONE: Gateway Pundit covers a report released by the Congressional Budget Office. In 2024, Congress authorized payments for many programs whose authorizations had actually expired.

No new authorizations were approved. The money just went out the door.

How much money?

In 2024, $516 billion.

Just for that year alone.

I’m sure if you could get a Congressman to talk honestly, he’d say, “Sure, we do that all the time.”

No oversight, no concern, no screams of protest from inside the Beltway.

We’ve all seen photos of the annual federal budget bills. It takes three people to lift it. Nobody in Congress reads it. What I just described above would be one of the fallouts from that ridiculous “budget approval” puppet show that’s staged every year.