It’s not just a grift. It’s an ongoing high crime.

Here it is.

Let’s say a company is running a test on its new vaccine for tuberculosis.

This is a clinical trial involving 14,000 people.

Why is the company doing this trial? Because it has to. It has to submit the results to the FDA. The FDA will approve the vaccine for public use or reject it.

In the clinical trial, there will be 2 groups of 7000 people.

The vaccine group will get the new vaccine. The placebo group will get…what? A real placebo? An injection of salt water?

NO.

The placebo groups won’t get a true placebo. It’ll get an older tuberculosis vaccine.

I’ll explain how that crime is justified in a minute. But first, the results of the clinical trial.

In the group that got the new vaccine: 105 serious adverse effects.

In the “placebo group” that got the older tuberculosis vaccine: 187 serious adverse effects.

Conclusion: the new vaccine is much safer. Therefore, the FDA should approve it for public use.

BUT if there had been a real placebo group, the results in that group would have been: 0 adverse effects. Or maybe 3. Because a few people had a reaction to salt water.

If the clinical trial had been done with a real placebo group, the new vaccine would have looked, by comparison, like a dangerous piece of shit. And it would be rejected for the approval by the FDA.

But: