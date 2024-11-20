“Take this new vaccine. Tests showed it’s very safe.”

Bullshit.

Let me lay this out for you.

A vaccine maker, seeking FDA approval for a new vaccine, runs a clinical trial with humans.

(Every vaccine was once new, so these clinical trials go way back.)

In the trial, the humans are divided into two groups. The first group gets the new vaccine, and the second group gets a placebo.

The researchers compare adverse reactions in the two groups.

Pretty straightforward.

But here’s the catch. In most safety studies (some people claim it’s all studies), the placebo isn’t the standard saline solution.

Instead, it’s an older vaccine, which has already been approved, and is in use.

If possible, the older vaccine is used to “protect against” the same disease the new vaccine “protects against.”

There are several reasons given for using an older vaccine as a placebo, instead of the saline solution.

I’m not going to bother going through them. They’re ridiculous. For example, “We don’t want to leave people in the placebo group unprotected, so we give them the older vaccine.” Huh? What?

Here’s the reveal. By using the older vaccine as a fake placebo, researchers are deploying an injection THAT ALREADY HAS ADVERSE REACTIONS BAKED INTO IT.

Therefore, by design, the new vaccine and its adverse reactions are going to look better, when the two groups of volunteers are compared.

The new vaccine is going to look MUCH BETTER than it would, if it were compared against a real saline-solution placebo—which yields NO adverse reactions.

“Let’s see. The volunteers in group A, who received the new vaccine…they experienced a total of 176 adverse reactions. The people in group B, the placebo group…168 reactions. That’s comparable. Good. That’s good.”

Sure it’s good, because the placebo wasn’t a placebo, it was a vaccine that causes a whole bunch of adverse reactions.

And the FDA doesn’t blink or raise questions. It just goes along with the con.

Worse, the older vaccine used as a placebo? At one time it was new, and the manufacturer was testing it against an older vaccine, and naturally, the new vaccine passed muster, even though it caused numerous adverse reactions. See where I’m going?

Let’s see: