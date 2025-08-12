In 1987-88, while I was writing AIDS INC., I met an energetic man who was working for a medical insurance company. I’ll call him Bill.

He showed up at meetings and social occasions. The people at these gatherings were all involved in the “anti-HIV” movement.

Bill started talking about alternative health treatments and protocols. I didn’t pay much attention.

I’d been hearing these stories for years.

It took me a few conversations with Bill to finally figure out what he was saying, what was going on.

First of all, he wasn’t just talking about alternative health. He was doing research. Bill was a data-guy. He was putting together and making a scientific case for alternative health protocols.

Once I realized this, I became more interested.

One day, Bill and I had a serious talk. He explained what he was really up to. At his job, inside his insurance company, he was presenting his research to the CEO.

He was showing the CEO there were very inexpensive non-toxic health treatments that were effective. Bill was trying to demonstrate, to the CEO, that there was a whole other world of health out there.

Why? Because Bill wanted his company to COVER those treatments. In the process, the company would break new ground in the industry.

But it wasn’t just business for Bill. He genuinely wanted to help people.

He also wanted to make sure the company CEO knew that if they covered these alternative treatments, their customers would remain healthier, would have fewer serious medical problems, and therefore the insurance company would end up paying out MUCH LESS MONEY FOR HIGHLY EXPENSIVE MAINSTREAM TREATMENTS.

But the CEO was resistant. He wasn’t going along with Bill. He was willing to listen, but he wasn’t showing much interest.

Finally, the CEO told Bill his mission on behalf on alternative health wasn’t going to fly. It was a waste of time. Why? Because the chief medical officer in the company, an MD, would say no to every suggestion. And that would be that.

The CEO of the company was telling Bill the medical officer had the last word. He, the CEO, wouldn’t interfere. Even though, obviously, he could, if he wanted to.

Bill was frustrated. He wasn’t giving up on his research, but he didn’t know what to do with it.

He clearly had breakthrough ideas, but the business-as-usual attitude of his company was rock solid.

My conclusion at the time was: typical mainstream minds at work inside the company. Unimaginative, over-cautious, stupid, brainwashed.

I did realize Bill’s company was sacrificing a whole lot of money by sticking to its conventional policies. They had a way to take a new avenue, cover very inexpensive approaches to health, and end up with lots of customers who wouldn’t need the company to pay for very expensive and extensive ongoing (toxic) medical care. Because those customers would be healthy.

I realized all that, but not in a way that made me see the big picture. Which is: