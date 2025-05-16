I was reading a brand new HHS report on transgender treatments for children. The report is highly critical of the whole medical approach.

But I could see NIH wouldn’t be banning it or referring it for banning…and then I wondered, who WOULD ban it?

I thought, well, whoever approved it in the first place.

Who was that?

I looked.

The answer?

NOBODY.

That’s right.

NOBODY APPROVED IT.

It wasn’t the FDA. It wasn’t anybody.

What???

Here’s how it breaks down. The hormones and puberty blockers were originally approved by the FDA for medical uses that had nothing to do with gender transitioning.

THEN, much later, doctors and clinics and hospitals stepped in and created a whole INDUSTRY for what’s called off-label uses of these chemicals.

A law allows doctors to take a drug designed for treating A and using it, at their own discretion, for treating B.

In this instance, the entire transgender movement was made MEDICAL by mass cooperation/collusion.

Huge numbers of medical groups said, essentially, “Let’s all go off-label for the transgender kids.”

And they did.

Therefore, there is no one to ban transgender treatment outright for kids.

The feds can try to cut federal funding.

Congress could try to pass a law banning all medical transgender treatment for children.

What about the mastectomies and castrations for children?