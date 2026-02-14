Answer: A man who OMITTED vital data in his study of the MMR vaccine and autism…

And publicly ADMITTED he did.

He’s still at the CDC.

And last December, he received a temporary promotion!

His name is Dr. William Thompson.

Thompson and two CDC executives authored a 2004 study of the MMR vaccine and autism.

Ten years later, in 2014, Thompson confessed the study was cooked.

He confessed publicly.

He said he and his co-authors discarded data which showed an MMR-autism link in very young black boys.

Here is what Thompson wrote in his 2014 public confession, published on his lawyer’s website:

“I regret that my co-authors and I omitted statistically significant information…”

“The omitted data suggested that African American males who received the MMR vaccine before age 36 months were at increased risk for autism...”

“My concern has been the decision to omit relevant findings in a particular study for a particular sub­ group for a particular vaccine…”

BOOM.

And here’s the next mind-bender: