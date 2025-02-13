Kennedy has been confirmed by the Senate. He’s the new boss at HHS.

Not to be overlooked: he owes his boss big-time.

Without Trump’s pressure on Republican Senators, RFK wouldn’t have made it.

Does Trump want Kennedy taking bold action on vaccines? No sign that’s the case so far. Trump: “Bobby isn’t as radical as you think he is…”

I’ve been wondering whether Trump has a sheaf of Medical Executive Orders sitting in a drawer, ready to go, once Kennedy was confirmed.

We’ll see.

The safe route for Kennedy to take out of the gate is finding $$ waste and inefficiency in the 3 agencies under his command. FDA, CDC, NIH.

If he has very big balls, he’ll order a review of a few old vaccine safety studies—which will reveal there was gross fraud, and shots like the MMR and HPV should never have been approved for public use. (Actually, most or all vaxx safety studies are fraudulent.)

But I don’t think there’s a chance Kennedy will lead with the vaccine issue.

He can go to noxious food ingredients, suddenly a popular cause with almost everybody.

As long as he avoids the red hot vaccine issue, his legions of fans will keep saying, “It’s not time yet. Bob can’t bring that up. He has to settle into his new job and take command of the agencies under him…”