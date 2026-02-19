You already know about the RICO suit filed by lawyer Rick Jaffe against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), because I’ve been covering it in great detail. It’s a tremendous landmark legal challenge against the corrupt CDC vaccine schedule. But there’s another lawsuit out there.

I was aware of it, but I wasn’t focused on it. However, now Children’s Health Defense, led by lawyer Jaffe, are seeking to intervene in it. Read about it at CHD. Here is the link.

THIS lawsuit is a horror show. In federal court in Massachusetts, the same AAP is suing Robert Kennedy and HHS over recent changes to the childhood vaccine schedule.

As you also know, I’m not a major fan of these changes because they don’t go far enough. Not by a long shot.

But the AAP thinks they’ve gone much too far.

In fact, the AAP is suing Kennedy and HHS under the premise that…

He, Kennedy, and his new vaccine advisory committee DON’T HAVE THE RIGHT TO CHANGE THE VACCINE SCHEDULE AT ALL.

The AAP wants the federal judge hearing their lawsuit to RESTORE THE VACCINE SCHEDULE AS IT WAS BEFORE KENNEDY AND HIS VACCINE ADVISORY COMMITTEE CHANGED IT.

And the AAP wants the federal judge to oversee the rebuilding of that vaccine committee with different members.

In other words, a federal judge would decide whether the recently changed childhood vaccine schedule is permitted, and he would decide who should sit on the CDC vaccine advisory committee.

A FEDERAL JUDGE. WOULD MAKE THOSE JUDGMENTS.

Why doesn’t the AAP demand that a door man at a hotel in Cincinnati be placed in charge of CDC vaccine policy? Or a prison guard in Mississippi? Or a landfill engineer in New Jersey or a guy who repairs old clocks in Montana?

A JUDGE IS SUPPOSED TO MAKE THESE DECISIONS.

Are you fucking kidding me?

Let’s cut to the bottom line: