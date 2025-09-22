(This is Part-16; for Part-15, go here)

The big autism press conference. It’s still going on as I write this early Monday evening.

Trump blew the doors off.

Yes, he was all over the place, and he said he was big proponent of vaccines, but he came out with a few HEAVY shockers.

Trump rambled, then he said out of the blue, there are communities who take no pills and no vaccines and have NO AUTISM.

BANG!

He said there was no reason to give a baby the Hep B shot.

I don’t think Kennedy, standing next to Trump, had any idea Trump was going to GO OFF.

Trump said he hoped he didn’t screw up what Kennedy was going to say.

“We’re turning over every stone,” in the research, Kennedy said. Including genetics. He led with Tylenol as one cause of autism. Then he said mothers should be listened to—many mothers say their children developed autism after vaccination. Then, Kennedy said autism was caused by multiple factors.

All in all, Trump, Kennedy, Makary (FDA), and Bhattacharya (NIH) hammered on Tylenol.

The FDA is approving leucovorin (folinic acid) as a treatment for autism.

Trump was the wild card. He deserves high praise for breaking the ice and throwing caution to the winds.

He came back to the podium and said: don’t pile on and give “all the vaccines” at once. He pounded on that. He told the story of his employee whose beautiful healthy child was destroyed by a vaccine. He said he knew of two other cases where that happened.

—OK, now here’s the REAL story on autism. I’m republishing the article I wrote and published recently. This is the story almost nobody wants to know about:

I predict the Kennedy autism “revelations”

First of all, whether he announces it or not at the upcoming press conference, there will be more studies.

HHS has already said that. They’re sifting through applications to pick the 25 most promising ones.

This means the imminent major announcement will, in some sense, be preliminary. Not final.

But one big thing is—and no one will mention it’s a problem—Kennedy will say there are “several factors” or causes of autism. Maybe more than several.

And that puts us into the land of what’s called “multifactorial diseases.” Meaning: several causes.

Back in the 1980s, there were researchers who were trying to put that label on AIDS. The mainstream establishment screamed NO. Why?

Because once you do that, the big number one cause (a lie) that was launched in the first place begins to fade in importance, and eventually, unless someone steps hard on the brakes, the whole causation thing becomes a complete muddle and mess.

That’s why doctors invented the fairy tale called viruses in the first place. You defined a disease and put a name on it, and then you said THIS VIRUS is the cause, period.

“Multifactorial” brings a lot of trouble.

“Well, of the six causes you listed for autism, which ones are the most important? Do they work together or separately? If there are six causes, could only three cause a case of autism? How about Tylenol plus one vaccine, could that do it?”

A mess.

And then of course, public health big shots would say, “Well, Kennedy mentioned vaccines, but autism could only occur in EXTREMELY rare instances from a vaccine in a bad batch. Maybe one in four million cases of autism. He also mentioned “genetic predisposition and mutation.” Now THAT’S the CENTRAL cause. Researchers already know that’s the big one…”

It’s very easy to get a cause off the hook when there are three or six.

But now we come to the biggest con. It goes beyond “multifactorial.” It would be expressed this way: