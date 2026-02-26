(This is Part-10; for Part-9, go here)

Is the wall of silence finally crumbling?

FOX is running this (Feb. 22):

“More than half a million women and girls in the United States are living with the physical and psychological scars of female genital mutilation—including many in Minnesota, home to a large Somali community from a country where roughly 98% of women have undergone the procedure, according to United Nations data.”

“Yet despite a state law that makes performing the procedures a felony, Minnesota has never secured a single criminal prosecution under its law—raising questions about enforcement, and whether cases could be going on undetected.”

“Female genital mutilation, or FGM, involves the cutting or removal of parts of a female’s genital organs, typically for cultural rather than medical reasons. The practice is irreversible.”

“‘It’s hidden—it’s a cultural practice, and who is doing the cutting could be a family member or a doctor who is also in that same culture,’ Minnesota Republican state Rep. Mary Franson told Fox News Digital, noting it may be carried out within tight-knit communities. She said the secrecy surrounding the practice makes it exceptionally difficult to detect and confront.”

“Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a Somali-born activist and author who survived FGM, described the lasting physical and psychological damage she endured and called for legal accountability.”

“‘Female genital mutilation is violence against the most vulnerable—children,’ Hirsi Ali told Fox News Digital. ‘It causes infection, incontinence, unbearable pain during childbirth and deep physical and emotional scars that never heal. Religious or cultural practices that deliberately and cruelly harm children must be confronted. No tradition can ever justify torture’.”

—Maybe now the reporters who’ve refused to cover this horror will step up to the plate.

As you know, I’ve been writing about FGM for months (link). It isn’t a “maybe” issue. It IS happening. A major center is Minnesota, because the torture is a Somali tradition.

It’s been covered up. I’m sure some of the same people who’ve hidden Somali money fraud are concealing FGM, too.

How about it, Kennedy, Trump, Steve Miller? Are you ready to take the bull by the horns? What about you, Sean Hannity? Ready to expose this horrific crime to all your viewers and blow the top off?

Once again I point out, making this story go national and global will transform the whole issue of immigration and deportation overnight.

There is a further implication here: