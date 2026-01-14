And I’ve got a solution for it.

Modernity News via cryptogon.com: “In a chilling move, the UK government has rolled out a taxpayer-funded video game that paints every curious teenager as a potential far-right extremist.”

“The ‘Pathways’ game, backed by the Home Office’s Prevent counter-terrorism program, threatens young players with referrals to anti-terror experts [as part of the game] simply for questioning unchecked mass migration or engaging with online debates about British identity.”

“This indoctrination tool assumes teens are one wrong click away from radicalisation, equating basic concerns over job competition or veteran housing with illegal hate groups. It’s a blatant assault on free thought, designed to stifle dissent and enforce globalist narratives in schools—exposing the state’s tightening grip on the next generation.”

“The game, developed by Shout Out UK with funding from Prevent, targets 11- to 18-year-olds. Players guide a character named Charlie—using ‘they’ pronouns—through everyday scenarios that quickly spiral into warnings of extremism.”

—How do you like THAT??!

The Brit government has gone completely mad. Insane.

Clearly, their agenda is: Destroy England.

It can’t be anything else.

Once upon a time, British philosophers and statesmen championed a new era of free speech. Now, all these years later, their descendants are exacting some kind of twisted revenge.

If there was ever a time for revolution in the UK, it’s now.

My proposal, for starters, is this. Some very good hacker should get into the Pathways game and set up one more path for teen players.

It leads to the door of British censors. Not right away. This new path engages the player as he discovers hidden documents and men that expose the real elite plan: