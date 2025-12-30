From Reclaim the Net: “Major American companies and commentators, including Google and Substack CEO Chris Best, have condemned the United Kingdom’s censorship law, the Online Safety Act (OSA), describing it as a measure that risks censoring lawful speech while failing to make the internet safer for children.”

“They argue that the law normalizes digital surveillance, restricts open debate, and complicates how global platforms operate in the UK.”

“Google’s filing accused the regulator of promoting rules that would ‘undermine users’ rights to freedom of expression’ by encouraging pre-emptive content suppression.” [Google is squeaky clean? Get serious.]

“[Substack CEO Chris] Best describes how the OSA effectively forces platforms to classify and filter speech on a constant basis, anticipating what regulators might later deem harmful.”

“Compliance, he explained, requires ‘armies of human moderators or AI’ to scan journalism, commentary, and even satire for potential risk.”

“The process, he continued, doesn’t simply remove content but ‘gates it’ behind identity checks or age-verification hurdles that often involve facial scans or ID uploads.”

These criticisms mirror exactly what I recently wrote about Australia. The Australian government is bringing in the same apparatus.

As you can see, this is a system of PRE-APPROVAL: