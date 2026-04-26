In a recent Telegraph article about autism and ADHD, famous British researcher Dame Uta Frith blew a very loud whistle:

“One of the main issues in appropriately diagnosing patients with autism is that there is no objective, provable biomarker that confirms whether someone has it or not, she says. Those seeking a diagnosis must first go to their GP before referral to a clinician such as a psychiatrist. But without a biological blueprint for what the condition entails, ‘it makes it a social diagnosis, to some extent’, says Dame Uta. With an established biomarker, ‘we would know how many cases there are and when to start treatment—but we don’t have that. So that is why cultural factors come into the idea of what autism is’.”

BOOM.

Too bad the author of the article and the Telegraph didn’t stop there and say, WAIT, WHAT??

No biological marker? No test that would back up the diagnosis? This is INCREDIBLE.

No, the author and the Telegraph just moved on with the rest of the article.

And of course they didn’t reveal the fact that “no biological marker” applies to every so-called mental disorder—all 300 of them.

The autism label exists to protect vaccines: